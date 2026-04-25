Meeting on rabi paddy procurement held amid protest in Odisha's Bargarh; several farmers detained

BARGARH: Ahead of the district-level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting to discuss the rabi paddy purchase, tensions escalated with police detaining several farmer leaders on Wednesday.

The detention came amid a prolonged agitation that has now entered its 48th day, with farmers staging dharna outside the collector’s office after being unable to sell their paddy during the recent kharif procurement cycle.

Sources said around 50 farmer leaders were detained early in the morning, including some who were on their way to the protest site to join the agitating farmers.

Meanwhile, the DLPC meeting, chaired by collector Aditya Goyal reviewed preparedness for the upcoming rabi season, scheduled to begin from May 11. The administration announced that procurement would be carried out across 183 mandis under 164 centres, operating daily from 6 am to 11 am. So far, over 1.05 lakh farmers have already registered.

Goyal directed officials to ensure all essential infrastructure at procurement centres, including digital moisture meters, weighbridges, tarpaulins, drinking water, lighting, toilets, CCTV surveillance and proper waiting areas for farmers. Emphasis is being laid on transparency, with round-the-clock CCTV monitoring and prompt grievance redressal through control rooms at multiple levels.