Odisha: 14-year-old girl dies by suicide after lover ends life amid police case

BHUBANESWAR: A 14-year-old girl, who had eloped with her lover, allegedly hanged herself to death in Odisha's Angul on Saturday morning, a day after the man took the same step in the face of a police case registered by the teenager's family, officials said.

"The girl's body was found hanging inside the bathroom of a women's counselling centre, where she was temporarily lodged," an official of the Angul Town police station said.

According to police, the girl had eloped with the 21-year-old man on April 1, and they fled to Pune.

A week later, the girl's father lodged a complaint with the Angul Sadar police station on April 8, based on which a case of kidnapping was lodged against the man, the investigating officer of the case said.

Upon receiving the news of the registration of the FIR, the duo returned to the man's home in Dhenkanal district on Friday, he said.

Distressed over the registration of the case, the youth ended his life by hanging himself that very day, police said, adding the girl was lodged at a women's counselling centre in Angul town.

On Saturday, her body was found hanging at the Centre, the official said.

Police cases have been registered in both cases of death, and investigations are underway.