Odisha CM Majhi unveils Rs 15K crore JV between JSW, Japan's JFE Steel

SUNDARGARH : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a landmark Rs 15,000 crore joint venture between JSW Steel Limited and Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation here on Friday.

The first and single-largest investment from Japan is expected to significantly boost Odisha’s transition from an iron-ore producer to a high-value steel manufacturing hub.

“In the upcoming days, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Deogarh will form the Sambalpur growth corridor, similar to the state capital region. Investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore shall be brought in by industries, generating a potential of more than two lakh jobs through this initiative,” said CM Majhi while announcing the joint venture at the JSW Steel plant in Rengali.

Calling the development a landmark step towards the vision of a ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036, he said the investment will expand JSW Steel’s existing capacity by an additional 10 million tonne per annum (MTPA), strengthening Odisha’s presence in the global steel market.

The JSW-JFE partnership is set to bring advanced Japanese technology and expertise in high-grade and specialty steel manufacturing, he said, adding, it will bring in an overall investment exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.

The CM highlighted JFE’s expertise in electrical steel, which is critical for electric mobility, renewable energy systems, high-efficiency motors, transformers, and the evolving power ecosystem. The project is expected to facilitate an advanced downstream manufacturing base and strengthen Odisha’s position in the global supply chain, while also deepening long-term India-Japan industrial cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the importance of technology-driven steelmaking and said the partnership would deepen India-Japan industrial ties while strengthening Odisha’s leadership in the sector.