Odisha govt approves major IFS reshuffle, G Rajesh new additional PCCF nodal

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday approved a major IFS reshuffle, posting senior forest officer G Rajesh as the additional PCCF nodal.
The 2001-batch IFS officer is currently serving as the Additional PCCF (PP&A) and CEO CAMPA. As per the notification issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, Sambalpur circle RCCF T Ashok Kumar has also been transferred and posted as CCF and CEO, CAMPA and CCF (PP&A) at the PCCF and HoFF office.
Similarly, Angul RCCF Sanjay Kumar Swain has been given additional charge of director, Forest Rangers College, Angul, while CF state silviculturist, Bhubaneswar, joint project director OFSDP and director commercial OFDC Swayam Mallick has been posted as special secretary in the Forest department, in addition to the charge of CF state silviculturist.
IFS officer P Arthanari, currently serving as conservator of forests of Cuttack (KL) circle with additional charge of GM OFDC has also been allowed to remain in additional charge of RCCF Bhubaneswar circle.
Similipal South Wildlife division deputy director Samrat Gowda has been transferred and posted as RCCF Sambalpur in-charge with additional charge of GM OFDC, Sambalpur and conservator of forests for Balangir (KL) circle. Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kumar Kar has now been posted to the place as divisional forest officer.
Bonai DFO Lalit Kumar Patra has been posted to Dhenkanal division. Prashant Patel, DFO of Similipal North Wildlife Division, has now posted as DFO Jeypore, while Kalahandi (North) DFO Ramesh Kumar has been transferred and posted as DFO Similipal North.
Mirase Pradeep Devidas, serving as the DFO of Balangir, has been appointed as the new deputy director of Nandankanan Zoological Park.