Odisha govt approves major IFS reshuffle, G Rajesh new additional PCCF nodal

IFS officer P Arthanari, currently serving as conservator of forests of Cuttack (KL) circle with additional charge of GM OFDC has also been allowed to remain in additional charge of RCCF Bhubaneswar circle.

Similipal South Wildlife division deputy director Samrat Gowda has been transferred and posted as RCCF Sambalpur in-charge with additional charge of GM OFDC, Sambalpur and conservator of forests for Balangir (KL) circle. Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kumar Kar has now been posted to the place as divisional forest officer.

Bonai DFO Lalit Kumar Patra has been posted to Dhenkanal division. Prashant Patel, DFO of Similipal North Wildlife Division, has now posted as DFO Jeypore, while Kalahandi (North) DFO Ramesh Kumar has been transferred and posted as DFO Similipal North.

Mirase Pradeep Devidas, serving as the DFO of Balangir, has been appointed as the new deputy director of Nandankanan Zoological Park.