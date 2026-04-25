Odisha govt to discontinue non-performing programmes to save, redirect resources

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to discontinue non-performing schemes and redirect resources towards schemes and initiatives which has a large number of benefactors.

Official sources said that programmes and schemes being implemented in all the 23 departments of the government were reviewed during a meeting, which was held across three days to assess the utilisation of funds, their impact on the people and relevance in the present context.

The first criterion for a scheme to be discontinued is whether there has been budget allocation for it during the last three to four years.

Schemes with no benefit to the people continue in several departments, which will also be discontinued, official sources said and added that only schemes with large outreach and maximum impact will continue. Several schemes launched by the previous government before the 2024 elections are likely to be discontinued after considering their impact on the beneficiaries.

Official sources said the government is planning to merge smaller schemes with bigger programmes both at the state and central levels to improve implementation, increase coverage and reduce administrative overlapping. For example several schemes on women development under the Mission Shakti department can be implemented in a package under Subhadra Yojana.