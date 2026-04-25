Odisha govt to discontinue non-performing programmes to save, redirect resources

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to discontinue non-performing schemes and redirect resources towards schemes and initiatives which has a large number of benefactors.
Official sources said that programmes and schemes being implemented in all the 23 departments of the government were reviewed during a meeting, which was held across three days to assess the utilisation of funds, their impact on the people and relevance in the present context.
The first criterion for a scheme to be discontinued is whether there has been budget allocation for it during the last three to four years.
Schemes with no benefit to the people continue in several departments, which will also be discontinued, official sources said and added that only schemes with large outreach and maximum impact will continue. Several schemes launched by the previous government before the 2024 elections are likely to be discontinued after considering their impact on the beneficiaries.
Official sources said the government is planning to merge smaller schemes with bigger programmes both at the state and central levels to improve implementation, increase coverage and reduce administrative overlapping. For example several schemes on women development under the Mission Shakti department can be implemented in a package under Subhadra Yojana.
All departments have been asked to submit detailed reports on schemes under them within 15 days. In these reports, schemes will have to listed under high, medium and low priority based on their performance, including impact on people.
The compiled information will be presented to the Planning and Convergence Department for final recommendations and action. Sources said this exercise will lead to less number of schemes with adequate provisions in the budget. Besides, each department will have a less number of schemes to implement. This will be a more pragmatic and efficient way to implement schemes with more impact on the beneficiaries, a senior official told TNIE.