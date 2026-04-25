Odisha Health Minister Mahaling calls for awareness generation on liver diseases

BHUBANESWAR: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has called for greater awareness among the people on liver diseases and sought a proactive role of doctors and medical professionals to take the message to the masses.

Joining the Liver Wellness Summit-2026, organised by Odisha Gastro and Liver Care Foundation to mark the World Liver Day recently, Mahaling highlighted the increasing incidence liver diseases, especially fatty liver. He emphasised that lifestyle changes are essential to maintain liver health.

Mahaling appreciated Foundation chairperson Dr Manoj Sahu’s contribution to gastro and liver care in Odisha. He also announced that liver transplant services will be resumed soon at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Rashmi Ranjan Swain, DGP Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi, IG Fire Services Umashankar Dash, Ollywood actors Anu Choudhury and Bhumika Das, master chef Abhinash Nayak and founder of Adruta Children Home professor Aditya Mohanty were present.

As part of the programme, five sessions were held to create awareness on liver health. Dr Sahu interacted with over 300 participants and discussed about liver diseases and their prevention. He stressed the importance of proper diet, regular exercise, avoiding addictions and routine health check-ups.