Odisha police arrest alleged mastermind of illegal sand lifting at Bankal ghat on Mahanadi

JAGATSINGHPUR: Raghunathpur police on Friday arrested Prashant Nayak, the alleged mastermind behind the illegal sand lifting operation at Bankal ghat on Mahanadi river.

The district administration had on February 12 carried out a raid at Bankal near Raghunathpur over illegal sand transportation from the river. During the operation, 10 Hyva trucks, one JCB machine and two excavators were seized. Additionally, 10 drivers were arrested.

During the probe, police identified Nayak as the mastermind behind the illegal activity, following which a plan was prepared to apprehend him.

Acting on the directions of Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Verma, police arrested Nayak from Puran village on the day and produced him before a local court, Tirtol SDPO Ajay Kumar Das and IIC Premjit Das told mediapersons.