Odisha tribal woman alleges police inaction on abduction, sexual assault complaint

JEYPORE: Alleging inaction on her complaint of abduction and sexual assault, a 28-year-old tribal woman met Koraput SP Rohit Verma on Thursday, seeking immediate action against the accused.

A resident of Pujariput village under Padwa police limits in Nandapur block, the survivor alleged that a 30-year-old man of Machhkund in Lamtaput area lured her with the promise of a job and marriage after obtaining her phone number while offering her a lift two months back. However, she later discovered that the man was already married and had four children. Subsequently, she cut off contact with him and blocked his number.

Despite this, the accused and his wife allegedly continued to contact her from multiple numbers. On February 10, the man allegedly coerced her to meet him near Padwa haat, threatening to end his life and implicate her family if she did not turn up.

The survivor said she went to the spot out of fear, where the accused offered to drop her home but allegedly made her unconscious by forcing her to inhale a substance. She regained partial consciousness while being transported on a motorcycle, with the accused’s wife reportedly holding her from behind.