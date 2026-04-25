Odisha tribal woman alleges police inaction on abduction, sexual assault complaint

JEYPORE: Alleging inaction on her complaint of abduction and sexual assault, a 28-year-old tribal woman met Koraput SP Rohit Verma on Thursday, seeking immediate action against the accused.
A resident of Pujariput village under Padwa police limits in Nandapur block, the survivor alleged that a 30-year-old man of Machhkund in Lamtaput area lured her with the promise of a job and marriage after obtaining her phone number while offering her a lift two months back. However, she later discovered that the man was already married and had four children. Subsequently, she cut off contact with him and blocked his number.
Despite this, the accused and his wife allegedly continued to contact her from multiple numbers. On February 10, the man allegedly coerced her to meet him near Padwa haat, threatening to end his life and implicate her family if she did not turn up.
The survivor said she went to the spot out of fear, where the accused offered to drop her home but allegedly made her unconscious by forcing her to inhale a substance. She regained partial consciousness while being transported on a motorcycle, with the accused’s wife reportedly holding her from behind.
The woman further alleged that she was taken to a house in Boipariguda area. Over the next seven days, she was allegedly subjected to repeated physical and mental abuse at multiple locations.
Meanwhile, as the survivor’s family members started to search for her, the accused allegedly abandoned her at an anganwadi centre in Kamel village near Lamataput and fled. She was later rescued by her family.
Based on her father’s complaint, Padwa police registered a case on February 18. She was also made to undergone medical examination and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate. However, the victim alleged that no action has been taken against the accused so far.
IIC of Padwa police station Ashok Bisoi said the accused is currently undergoing medical treatment for serious health issues. He will be arrested after his recovery.