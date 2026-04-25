Odisha

Odisha's Berhampur Jail to house Bihar-based criminal Raja Sahani

The transfer was necessitated by security concerns following Sahani’s escape from Choudwar jail along with his associate Madhukant Rana by breaking the cell and scaling the walls on October 2 last year.
Notorious Bihar-based criminal Raja Sahani.
Notorious Bihar-based criminal Raja Sahani.(Photo |Special arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CUTTACK: Notorious Bihar-based criminal Raja Sahani was shifted from Choudwar Circle Jail to Berhampur Circle Jail under tight security on Friday.

The transfer was necessitated by security concerns following Sahani’s escape from Choudwar jail along with his associate Madhukant Rana by breaking cell and scaling the walls on October 2 last year.

While 24-year-old Madhukant Rana was apprehended from an ashram in Vrindaban, Uttar Pradesh on February 13, Sahani was arrested from a hotel at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and brought to Odisha on April 1.

Officials said, after the two jailbreak escapees’ arrest, intelligence inputs had indicated potential threats from their associates, prompting heightened vigilance and relocation. Earlier, the jail authority had shifted Madhukant Rana to Jharpada Special Jail on February 25.

jailbreak
Raja Sahani

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