Orissa HC imposes interim stay on regularisation of junior teachers till June 29

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has granted an interim stay on the regularisation of junior teachers (schematic) engaged in primary and upper primary schools of the state till June 29, the next date of hearing of the case.

Hearing a petition of junior contractual teachers now appointed as elementary teachers, the single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra allowed four weeks time to the additional government advocate to obtain instructions on the issue.

According to the petition, the petitioners were initially engaged as junior teachers (contractual) in 2018. On completion of three years of service, they were engaged as junior teachers and finally appointed as regular junior teachers (elementary) from December 11, 2024.

However, a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department on April 2, 2026 changed the rules whereby, the junior teachers (schematic), who were engaged in the primary and upper primary schools during 2023-24 and issued with engagement order in 2024, have been regularised from the date of their initial engagement.

The petitioners said as a result, the junior teachers (schematic) are likely to placed above them in the gradation list. The next date of hearing has been fixed on June 29.

The state government had on April 2 issued a notification for regularisation of junior teachers (schematic). As per the notification issued by the School and Mass Education department, the government regularised the junior teachers (schematic) engaged during the 2023-24 academic year through due recruitment process and continuing in service as assistant teacher in level-V(A) of the elementary cadre.