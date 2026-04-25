Orissa HC slams govt's 'colonial mindset', directs job regularisation of 104 employees

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed a decades-old decision of the state government that had denied regular status to more than a 100 employees, directing that they be treated as regularised with retrospective effect from 1994.

In its order dated April 20, the High Court held that the government’s action lacked fairness, violated principles of natural justice and reflected what it termed a “colonial mindset” in its treatment of workers. The web copy of the judgment was made available on Thursday.

The court found that 105 people had been engaged as casual labourers during 1992-93 through a selection process and were subsequently regularised by a series of orders issued by the director of Printing, Stationery and Publication in January and February 1994. However, within weeks, the director placed the regularisation orders in abeyance on April 7, 1994, triggering litigation.

The affected employees approached the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), which, by an interim order dated April 8, 1994, stayed the abeyance order. The authority thereafter suspended its own decision, effectively restoring the earlier regularisation.

Despite these developments, the Tribunal failed to conclusively resolve the issue and later the litigation was transferred to the High Court following abolition of SAT in 2019.

Delivering the judgment on two separate petitions, one by 94 employees filed in 1994 and another by eight employees in 2012, the two-judge bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash quashed both the 1994 abeyance order issued by the director of Printing, Stationery & Publication and a later SAT order, terming them legally unsustainable.