Residents assault forest team over delay in driving away wild tusker in Odisha's Bahalda

BARIPADA: Protesting the ‘delay’ in driving away a wild tusker from their village, irate residents of Bahalda reportedly assaulted forest personnel of Pithabata range under Baripada division on Thursday night.

Forester Khageswar Sethy and forest guards Raidhan Singh and Malati Murmu were reportedly injured in the attack. The villagers also vandalised the vehicle of the forest personnel.

Sources said a tusker from Similipal forest entered Bahalda village on Thursday evening, sparking panic among residents. The villagers immediately informed the forest staff of Pithabata range, urging them to drive away the elephant from the locality at the earliest. When a team of eight forest staff led Sethy reached Bahalda, the villagers accused them of responding late to the situation.

A heated argument broke out following which the irate villagers allegedly attacked the forest staff and their vehicle. On being informed, Khunta police rushed to the village and rescued the forest staff.

The injured personnel were taken to the local community health centre and discharged after treatment. On Friday, forester Sethy lodged a complaint with Khunta police in connection with the incident.

Divisional forest officer of Baripada Govind Chandra Biswal said the incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday. Strict action would be taken against those involved in the attack on the forest personnel.

Khunta IIC Aditya Prasad Jena said a case has been registered on basis of the forester’s complaint. Further investigation is underway.