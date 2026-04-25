Rs 4.26 crore embezzled from two branches of UCO Bank in Odisha

BARIPADA: A large-scale financial misappropriation of over Rs 4.26 crore has been reported in the branches of UCO Bank at Betnoti and Baripada of Mayurbhanj.

Officials said Rs 2 crore was misappropriated in the bank’s Baripada branch while Rs 2.26 crore has been embezzled in the Betnoti branch. Two separate cases have been registered in the Betnoti and Baripada Town police stations in this connection.

According to the complaint filed by Betnoti branch manager Arpita Pal, a non-Odia person visited the bank on March 24, introducing himself as a representative of local BDO Minati Biswal. He reportedly submitted an application letter bearing the BDO’s signature and seal, requesting an update of the mobile number and email ID linked to two government accounts of Betnoti panchayat samiti.

The next day, the same person submitted another application again with the BDO’s seal and signature, requesting issuance of e-banking user ID and password for the accounts.

On April 21, block officials discovered that approximately Rs 2.26 crore had been transferred from the panchayat samiti accounts to 28 different accounts via e-banking. The seal and signature on the application appeared identical to those of the BDO. Officials said Rs 2 crore was misappropriated from Baripada branch in a similar manner.

Betnoti IIC Krishna Pingua said efforts are on the nab the culprit.