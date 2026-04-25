Tender for five branch storm water channels in Cuttack by June: WATCO

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Rs 496 crore-branch storm water channel (BSWC) project aimed at mitigating urban flooding in Cuttack, with final design approvals now in place and tendering scheduled for mid-June.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh, in its April 23 order, noted that the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has received approval for the structural design of five BSWCs from IIT-BBS on April 21.

This follows earlier directions by the court on February 26, mandating strict timelines after deficiencies were flagged in the initial design. According to an affidavit filed by WATCO MD Debabrata Mohanty, IIT-BBS had first cleared submission of final designs on April 16.

Subsequently, WATCO submitted the final drawings on April 18, securing formal approval within three days. The matter has been posted for further review on July 9.