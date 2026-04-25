Tension erupts in Odisha's Banki during protest against suspended BJD MLA Tripathy; BJP denies role

CUTTACK: Tension ran high in Banki area on Friday after alleged BJP workers staged a protest against suspended BJD MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy at Bhagipur.

The demonstration took place when Tripathy was on his way to inaugurate a newly-built revenue inspector (RI) office.

According to reports, the protesters gathered at the site holding BJP and black flags and raised slogans against the MLA. They also attempted to block his vehicle, leading to a heated face-off with Tripathy’s supporters.

As the protest intensified, a scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and police personnel who were trying to disperse them and ensure the MLA’s safe passage. The situation was eventually brought under control after police dispersed the protesters from the spot.

Later, additional police forces were deployed at Bhagipur, Kaimundi, Pathapur and Chakuleswar, where the MLA was scheduled to inaugurate four projects.

Reacting to the incident, Tripathy said he did not believe the protest was organised by the BJP. “There is a specific group with malicious intent. One individual, embarrassed by Banki’s development, has engaged anti-social elements to create disruption,” he said, urging people to set aside such elements and cooperate in the area’s development.

BJP leader Prasanna Kumar Swain also denied party’s involvement. “No BJP worker would oppose a government programme. Those holding BJP flags at the protest, could not be party workers. A handful of individuals were involved, and I condemn the protest,” he said.