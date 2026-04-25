Two die after falling off moving train in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: A 62-year-old man and his father-in-law died after reportedly falling off a moving train in Rayagada district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sudam Nayak and his father-in-law Lingaraj Saha (80) of Kesinga area in Kalahandi district.

Sources said Nayak had taken his father-in-law, a cancer patient, to a hospital at Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for treatment on Thursday. The duo was returning home in Korba-Visakhapatnam Express when they reportedly fell to their death from the moving train.

Nayak’s body was recovered from the track near Rayagada railway station. Saha was found dead near Dahikhal station in Muniguda block.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized the bodies and sent those to Muniguda community health centre for postmortem. A GRP official said the duo was travelling in the general compartment. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances under which they fell off the train.