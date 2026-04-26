BJD targets Odisha govt over Shyam Metalics reopening

SAMBALPUR: Industrial pollution has found political space in western Odisha with the Biju Janata Dal targetting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the reopening of Shyam Metalics which was shut down over alleged pollution norm violations.

Accusing the state government of favouring industrial interests at the cost of public health in the region, former minister and district president of Biju Janata Dal Rohit Pujari said the circumstances surrounding the plant’s reopening have raised serious questions.

The industrial unit was sealed in two phases on April 6 and 7 following reported environmental violations flagged by the Central Pollution Control Board but was allowed to partially resume operations from April 16.

Pujari sought to know whether parameters of emission and waste handling were fully met before permission for reopening was granted. “The government must explain on what basis the plant was allowed to restart. If the deficiencies persist, then the closure was nothing more than a drama,” he told mediapersons.

He criticised the State Pollution Control Board alleging that it failed to act despite having inspection authority while the central agencies identified lapses. “If such violations were evident to central authorities, it raises serious concerns about why the state agency remained silent,” he said.

Pujari said residents of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts continue to face severe impacts due to industrial pollution affecting air, water and groundwater, and warned that unchecked pollution could have long-term consequences on public health and livelihoods.

The BJD leader also alleged that industries are encroaching forest and water resource land, including areas linked to the Hirakud Reservoir. He warned that the party would launch protest if necessary action is not taken.