Elderly couple die by suicide after son's death, financial burden

BERHAMPUR: An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide in a village under Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday. Deep personal grief caused by the death of their only son, along with financial distress, is believed to have led the couple to take the extreme step.

Simanchal Bisoyi, 66, and his 61-year-old wife Namita Bisoyi were found hanging at their home in Kalasuta village. The couple reportedly took the step when no one else was present.

Gangapur police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Police sources said the couple’s son had reportedly died of a heart attack recently. The Bisoyis also have five daughters, and the youngest was married off on April 21, which is believed to have added to their financial burden. Unable to cope with the emotional and financial stress, they allegedly took the extreme step, locals claimed.

Police have begun a probe, questioning relatives and locals to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident. They are awaiting the arrival of the daughters to gather more information.

Though police have not received any information about moneylenders or the amount borrowed by the couple, unconfirmed sources said the Bisoyis had taken hand loans from at least five persons.

Last year in April, another elderly couple had consumed poison in Bedha Purnachandrapur village under Purushottampur police limits. Their only son lived overseas. The matter came to light when a finance company agent visited their house to collect loan dues and found the couple dead.