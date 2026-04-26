'Feeding strays not Covid duty': Orissa HC cancels Rs 50L aid for civic worker's family

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside an order of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directing payment of Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of a Bhubaneswar-based civic worker, holding that he did not qualify as a ‘Covid Warrior’ under the state’s ex gratia scheme.

A single judge bench of Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi allowed a writ petition filed by the state government challenging the OHRC’s May 27, 2024 recommendation in favour of Sujata Singh, whose husband Sanjib Kumar Das died of Covid-19 in June 2021.

Das had been engaged by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation between May 5 and May 19, 2021, to feed stray animals during the lockdown. The corporation later claimed he was disengaged with effect from May 16, 2021.

He developed Covid-like symptoms on May 17, tested positive on May 27, and died on June 3 that year.

The OHRC had held that since he tested positive within 14 days of his last working day, he fell within the state’s guidelines and recommended compensation. However, the High Court disagreed, emphasising that the scheme requires a direct connection between the assigned duty and Covid-19 management.