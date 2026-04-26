Jagatsinghpur admin rejects Cong's appeal for padayatra

PARADIP: The Jagatsinghpur district administration has rejected an application by Congress seeking permission to hold a padayatra from Dhinkia to Bhubaneswar on April 26 to highlight issues of displacement caused by industries.

The party has been raising issues linked to displacement caused by industrial projects, including compensation, employment, rehabilitation, resettlement, environmental impact and loss of agricultural livelihoods.

As part of its plan, the party had planned the padayatra from April 26 under the leadership of Pradesh Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das. A memorandum outlining the grievances of displaced families was also slated to be submitted to the Governor.

Congress leader and Zilla Parishad member Pinaki Narayana Das had sought permission from the sub-collector for the march and use of loudspeakers. However, sub-collector Prasanta Kumar Tarai rejected the plea following an adverse report from the district police. The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders, citing prevailing heatwave and risks to public safety. Officials also flagged concerns over possible security issues, traffic disruption and a potential law-and-order situation.

Considering the likelihood of disturbance to public peace, authorities denied permission for the proposed padayatra. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has, meanwhile, announced a protest meeting in Bhubaneswar on May 3.