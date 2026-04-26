Massive fire rages for three days in Chilika Lake, ravages over 5 hectares of reed swamp

BHUBANESWAR: A major fire in the northern sector of Chilika lake, which kept burning for nearly three days and destroyed over five hectare of reed swamp, has raised serious concerns over the protection of the lagoon’s rich and eco-sensitive biodiversity.

The fire engulfed the Nala grass patch and was doused on Saturday morning by Fire Services and Forest department personnel. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials from the Chilika wildlife division suspect it to be manmade.

The Forest Department authorities have intensified drone patrolling and surveillance in the region to prevent any further flare-ups. “The fire was detected on Thursday. It was brought fully under control early morning on Saturday after two-and-half days of continuous efforts. We suspect it to be manmade as the area witnesses continuous movement of boats for fishing,” divisional forest officer of Chilika wildlife division Amlan Nayak said.

Nayak said the blaze was detected on a stretch of Nala grass, a common, tall reed species found extensively in and around the lake between Bhusandpur and Balipatapur channel. It spread rapidly and covered five to six hectare of the region as the uppermost part of the grass patch had become dry in the summer heat with low waterlevel. Fire officials and forest fire teams of Chilika division struggled to reach the fire points due to shallow water, mud and wide presence of water hyacinth (Raja Dala).