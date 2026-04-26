Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg reviews Rath Yatra preparations

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Saturday directed the departments and agencies concerned to complete all preparations well before the Rath Yatra on July 16.

The chief secretary directed officials to ensure timely completion of arrangements related to security, crowd management, rituals, infrastructure, health, sanitation and logistics in view of the congregation of lakhs of devotees in Puri for Rath Yatra.

The meeting focused on ensuring disciplined chariot pulling. It was decided to drastically reduce the number of cordon passes this year to prevent overcrowding in the chariot-pulling area.

The chief secretary also took stock of the construction of chariots which began on Akshaya Tritiya on April 20. Official sources said, out of 865 logs required, 576 have been collected. Collection of remaining wood is progressing smoothly. A technical committee is overseeing construction progress.

Before Rath Yatra, 50 high-mast lights will be installed on the grand road for better illumination. Besides, it was decided that six bio-toilet blocks will be set up on Puri sea beach. These will have 18 individual toilet units each. A total of 1,600 temporary toilets are being arranged for police camp sites, parking areas and the general public, as was informed in the meeting.