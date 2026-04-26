Odisha CM Majhi inaugurates 76 vet hospitals built for Rs 100 cr

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated 76 new veterinary hospitals and four animal assistance centres built at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore.

Addressing a function at Lok Seva Bhawan here on the occasion of World Veterinary Day, the chief minister announced major steps for overall development of animal resources, animal health and fisheries in the state. Six MoUs were signed with public sector undertakings for construction of 219 new veterinary hospitals and disease diagnosis labs at a combined investment of Rs 177 crore.

The projects includes a statelevel molecular laboratory at Phulnakhara, Cuttack at a cost of around Rs 10 crore. The chief minister announced that a state-level feed testing laboratory will also be set up at a cost of Rs 6 crore for testing quality of animal feed. On OPOLFED’s 50th anniversary, the chief minister launched marketing centres for brown eggs and indigenous ‘Aseel’ chicken, stating this will ensure fair prices for poultry farmers. Majhi inaugurated a fish landing centre at Kasia in Bhadrak district and upgradation work of Dhamra fishing harbour at a cost of Rs 50 crore.