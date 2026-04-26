Odisha forest dept demolishes statue of former Minister Damodar Rout before inauguration

JAGATSINGHPUR: A statue of former minister and veteran politician Damodar Rout, located near Siali Beach, was demolished by the Forest department just two days before its inauguration.

The three-foot-high statue was installed by the Siali Balijatra Committee and was scheduled to be unveiled on April 26. Invitations had already been issued and a plaque bearing names of several dignitaries including Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Pravat Biswal, Sura Routray, Lalatendu Mohapatra and Sambit Routray was installed at the site.

The Forest Department allegedly dismantled the statue, on the grounds it was constructed on forest land. Local residents and committee members protested, urging officials to relocate the structure instead of demolishing it but their appeals went unheeded. Siali Balijatra Committee president Nirakar Swain said the action hurt public sentiments. Since no objection was raised during construction of the statue, he said, its abrupt demolition was surprising.

The incident took a political turn with leaders across party lines having been invited to the event. Sambit, the veteran leader’s son, described the demolition an ‘aggressive act’ by the administration, alleging no opportunity was given for relocation.

MP Tarai said he had sought intervention of the Rajnagar DFO to prevent the demolition considering the sensitivity of the matter but to no avail. He wondered how market complexes, buildings under government schemes and even a statue of Biju Patnaik existed on the same land if it was classified as forest land.

Calling the demolition unfortunate, he said he would seek the intervention of CM Mohan Charan Majhi on the matter.

Meanwhile, Hawakhana forest range officer Mangal Hembram clarified that the Siali Balijatra Committee was warned not to proceed when the construction was underway. Despite the warning, the pedestal and statue were installed.