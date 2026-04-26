Odisha govt mandates full compliance with law in land registration

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management department has issued strict instructions to all registering authorities to ensure legal compliance in document and deed registration.

Additional chief secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department Arabinda Padhee has sent a directive to the inspector general of registration (IGR), Odisha, P Anvesha Reddy in this regard. The move comes amid concerns over lapses in verification, undervaluation and registration of documents without proper title clearance.

Official sources said it has been found that in many cases, deed registration or deposit work is being done by visiting people’s homes. The department has clarified that this practice is not proper as per the basic objective and framework of the Indian Registration Act, 1908 and the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988.

Padhee said, as per law, registration at home can be approved only in special circumstances, if a person is physically ill/infirm, if a person is under legal detention/arrest or due to any other unavoidable necessity that prevents him from coming to the registration office. Only in these situations do registering officers have the authority to go to a person’s home to complete the work, the directive added.

“Registration outside the office is done in an exceptional situation and should never be treated as a general practice. It must be strictly done as per Sections 48 to 52 of the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988. Before doing any home/private registration, prior approval from the competent authority is compulsory,” it added.