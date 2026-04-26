Parents of slain Odisha realtor reject police claims on motive, seek fresh probe

BERHAMPUR: The investigation into the abduction and brutal murder of realtor Sudhir Kumar Patra has taken a dramatic turn, with the victim’s parents rejecting police claims that property disputes or black magic were the motives behind the crime.

Sudhir’s niece Nivedita Patra and nephew Tushar Patra are among the nine persons arrested by Ganjam police, which had failed to trace the realtor even a week after his abduction. Police earlier claimed the duo acted out of revenge for the death of their father Manoj Patra, Sudhir’s brother. Sudhir (47) was allegedly abducted on April 15 from Dura Defence Colony under Gopalpur police limits while returning home after playing volleyball. His decomposed body was recovered a week later from a forest under Sorada police limits.

Ganjam SP Suvendhu Patra had claimed that Manoj’s death had led to suspicion of use of black magic over business rivalry between the siblings and subsequent revenge by his two children.

However, Sudhir’s father Nilamani Patra (61) denied any property dispute and instead accused his granddaughter Nibedita of masterminding the murder. He alleged that the family was opposed to her inter-caste relationship with Kalu Charan Pradhan and was arranging her marriage elsewhere. Kalu is also one of the accused in the case.