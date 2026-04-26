Rabi paddy purchase in Odisha's Kalahandi from May 20, over 56K farmers to sell stock

BHAWANIPATNA: Rabi paddy procurement in Kalahandi district is set to commence from May 20.

This was decided at a district-level rabi paddy procurement committee meeting chaired by collector Sachin Pawar on Friday. The meeting discussed the various issues faced by farmers and millers, and focused ways to resolve them.

Stress was laid on securing full cooperation from all farmers and millers to ensure the procurement process is conducted smoothly across the district.

The committee noted a significant increase in farmers’ participation in the procurement process this year. Around 56,639 farmers have registered to sell their harvest this rabi season, as against 48,818 farmers last year. About 93 paddy procurement centres will be set up for the purpose out of which 26 will be managed by women self-help groups.

To facilitate efficient collection of paddy stock, 97 rice millers have been entrusted the charge of ensuring timely lifting and processing of the procured paddy.

Although the district is yet to set its rabi paddy procurement target, the committee expects it to touch around 40 lakh quintal this year considering the increased number of farmer registrations.

The committee decided to deploy squads and set up control rooms at district and sub-divisional levels to ensure smooth procurement and ensure minimum support price to farmers.