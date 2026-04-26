SC orders reinstatement of Odisha judicial officer, pending fresh review

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has directed the reinstatement of a judicial officer from Odisha while upholding a High Court order for fresh review of his compulsory retirement. A division bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal filed by judicial officer Sanjay Kumar Sahoo against a July 11, 2025 judgement of the Orissa High Court. The High Court had earlier set aside the state government’s March 11, 2022, notification compulsorily retiring Sahoo at the age of 55 under Rule 33 of the Orissa Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007.

However, it stopped short of granting him reinstatement or financial benefits and directed a fresh administrative review. Sahoo, who joined service in 1997 as a Junior Division Civil Judge and rose through the ranks to become a District Judge (Selection Grade) in 2021, challenged this partial relief. He argued that once the retirement order was quashed, he was entitled to be reinstated with full benefits. The state, on the other hand, contended that compulsory retirement is a non-punitive measure taken in public interest and should not be interfered with on merits. It also opposed the High Court’s decision to remand the matter for reconsideration.