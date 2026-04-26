Union Education Minister Pradhan launches projects worth Rs 280 crore in Odisha's Deogarh

DEOGARH/ANGUL: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 124 development projects worth around Rs 280 crore in Deogarh district.

Addressing a public gathering, Pradhan said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic step towards ensuring greater participation of women in governance by increasing their representation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Targeting the Opposition, the Union minister said, “Though the Bill is being supported by women, it is unfortunate that Opposition parties are creating obstacles as they do not want an increase in seats for women.”

Stating that such a mindset was creating hurdles in the path of women empowerment, he further alleged that several Opposition leaders, including LoP Naveen Patnaik, are reluctant to support enhanced representation of women, thereby hindering the progress of Matrushakti.

During his visit, Pradhan inaugurated 63 projects worth Rs 130.79 crore and laid foundation for 61 projects valued at Rs 147.70 crore. On the occasion, the Union minister also distributed benefits of various government schemes among eligible beneficiaries.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Deogarh, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 31.40 crore. The foundation stone for the project had been laid on January 13, 2024, and the construction work was completed in two years.

Spanning over 9.22 acre, the campus comprises 45 rooms, including 24 smart classrooms, three modern science laboratories, and two computer labs. The school is expected to provide quality education to over 1,000 students. From the current academic session, double sections will be introduced from Classes I to V, with plans to expand the institution up to Class XII in the coming years.