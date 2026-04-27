BJP begins work for Odisha rural polls, CM takes feedback

BHUBANESWAR: With the three-tier panchayat elections likely early next year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday held discussions with booth-level party workers to assess grassroots feedback on the implementation of government programmes and welfare schemes.

The interaction took place at the state BJP office after the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where booth workers of Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly constituency shared first-hand insights on service delivery, public response and local challenges.

The exercise is part of a broader organisational push by the BJP to strengthen its booth-level network and ensure accountability in governance. The party leadership has directed ministers, MLAs, MPs and state functionaries to replicate such interactions across the state. The aim is to gather real-time feedback from the ground, fine-tune implementation strategies and enhance outreach before the rural polls. The initiative underscores the party’s focus on grassroots engagement as a key electoral strategy.

Before the review meeting, the chief minister, the Revenue minister along with senior leaders and party workers collectively listened to the 133rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. In a social media post, Majhi said, “Mann Ki Baat is turning into a powerful medium in bringing positive change to society by sharing successful stories of local talent and public participation.”