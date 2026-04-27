Census row brings AP-Odisha tussle over Kotia to fore again

KORAPUT: Unease prevails in the bordering Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of Koraput district after a dispute broke out during the ongoing census exercise in Upper Sembi village recently.

Pottangi tehsildar Debendra Singh Dharua, who is also the census charge officer, stated that enumerators faced resistance in Upper Sembi while conducting house-to-house data collection. Some villagers allegedly refused to provide the required information and, in certain instances, attempted to prevent others from cooperating with the census team.

On April 18, some villagers reportedly stopped the census team from carrying out the enumeration exercise in Upper Sembi. Following the incident, the enumerator concerned filed a complaint with the Pottangi police. Based on the complaint, police on Saturday arrested two villagers, identified as Tadingi Piluka and Tadingi Chiranjeevi, on charges of non-cooperation and obstruction of government duty.

Police sources said the arrested persons work as agents of the Andhra Pradesh government in Kotia panchayat and had opposed the census activities carried out by the Koraput administration.

Reacting to the arrests on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh minister Sandhya Rani strongly objected to the action taken by Odisha Police. She claimed that the 21 disputed villages along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border fall under Salur mandal of the neighbouring state. Alleging intimidation, she accused Odisha Police of frequently entering these villages and harassing tribal residents.