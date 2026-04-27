Commissionerate Police urge NHAI to install CCTV cameras every 200 metres on Bhubaneswar–Cuttack roads

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strengthen traffic surveillance in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police has urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install CCTV cameras at every 200 metres in both the cities.

Officials said it is part of a high-density surveillance strategy for highway safety, urban monitoring and perimeter security to eliminate blind spots. Currently, NHAI has installed CCTVs at intervals of approximately 2 km to monitor vehicular movement and detect violations on the highways.

“However, it has been observed that detecting hit-and-run cases on the highway between Pitapalli and Tangi, which is under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate Police, is quite difficult as the CCTV cameras are installed at every 2 km and each has a range of about 50 metre,” said a senior police official. He noted that CCTV cameras at every 200 metre will help the police in preventing road accidents and initiating action against the offenders.

As per Odisha Police, road accidents claimed the lives of 6,483 people in the state in 2025, marking a 5.6 per cent increase from 6,142 deaths reported in 2024. The number of accidents rose by 3.3 pc, from 12,375 to 12,782 during the period.

Police have also requested the NHAI to equip CCTV cameras with public address (PA) systems to integrate surveillance with real-time audio deterrence. These systems commonly use IP-based cameras with built-in speakers, allowing security personnel to deliver public messages.