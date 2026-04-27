Illegal brick kilns pose threat to coastal villages in Balasore

BALASORE: The increase in number of illegal brick kilns across the coastal blocks of Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, and Basta in Balasore district has emerged as a serious concern for local residents.

With the number of kilns increasing steadily, environmental pollution has intensified while the fertility of agricultural land continues to decline in these four blocks. This has triggered resentment among farmers and villagers in the affected areas.

Residents of Baliapal block expressed strong dissatisfaction over what they described as administrative inaction, particularly regarding kilns operating along the banks of Subarnarekha river.

The residents pointed out that Subarnarekha river is the lifeline of the region, surrounded by fertile farmland that sustains local livelihoods through the cultivation of paddy, oilseeds, and vegetables. However, the unchecked operations of both clamp and chimney-based brick kilns, many operating illegally, has started to disrupt this traditional agrarian system. Despite government promotion of alternative materials like cement bricks, large-scale extraction of soil for conventional brick-making continues unabated.

The excessive soil quarrying is gradually eroding fertile land and weakening riverbanks. During the monsoon season, this has led to a rise in landslides, making it easier for floodwaters to inundate villages and farmlands. Residents noted that the region witnessed at least six flood incidents last year, affecting thousands of farmers and increasing the vulnerability of coastal communities.