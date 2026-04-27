Malkangiri to hold weekly grievance camps at gram panchayat level from Mondays

MALKANGIRI: The Malkangiri administration has decided to hold grievance hearing camps at the gram panchayat-level across the district every Monday.

As per the new arrangement, people will no longer be required to travel to the district headquarters to submit their grievances. Instead, officials will reach the panchayats and hear complaints on the spot. The district collector and SP will personally attend joint grievance hearings in selected panchayats.

On the same day, block development officers will conduct hearings in other panchayats where the collector and SP are not present. At the district headquarters, people can submit their grievances before the additional district magistrate at the collectorate.

To make the system effective, tehsildars, officers of all line departments and police have been instructed to remain present at the camps. The administration has directed officials to ensure prompt and time-bound redressal of public grievances.

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit people living in remote and difficult areas of Malkangiri, who often face difficulties in accessing government offices and services, district officials said.