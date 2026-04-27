Odisha Assembly session to be stormy with BJP planning motion against Opposition over Women’s Reservation Bill

BHUBANESWAR: The special session of the Assembly to be convened by the BJP government on April 30, is set to be stormy with the ruling party likely to bring a censure motion against the opposition BJD and Congress for not supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

The special session has been convened in Odisha to discuss women reservation issue and highlight BJP’s commitment to the cause. Other BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Haryana have planned such sessions as part of the party’s broader strategy to gain an upper hand on the issue.

Besides taking on the BJD and Congress for playing the lead role in campaigning against the Bills on women’s reservation and delimitation exercise which could not be passed in the Lok Sabha because of lack of two-third majority, the state government will also highlight during the session its achievements for women empowerment in the last 19 months in power.

The state government also has a plan to pass a resolution encouraging the Centre to implement the women’s quota. Several schemes launched by the state government for women including Subhadra Yojana will be discussed during the session, which will include around eight hours discussion.