Odisha constitutes Welfare Board for transgenders

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the Odisha government has constituted the State Transgender Welfare Board to protect the interest of members from the transgender community in the state.

Issuing a formal notification to this effect, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons of Disabilities (SSEPD) department stated that the new board has been formed as per the rules of the Transgender (Protection of Rights) Rule, 2020.

The board that will work for the development and welfare of the transgender members in the state will be headed by the SSEPD minister as its chairman. SSEPD secretary will be the vice-chairman, while director of the department will be its member secretary.

In addition, the DGP, additional secretary from the SSEPD department and representatives from Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Skill Development and Technical Education, Higher Education and School and Mass Education departments will be its members. Two representatives from transgender person community Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra and Soumya Das have also been nominated as members.