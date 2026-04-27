Odisha reels under heatwave as Jharsuguda hits 44.8°C, IMD forecasts nor’wester relief

BHUBANESWAR: Summer in India this year is already excruciating, with several states across the country, including Odisha bearing its brunt. In fact, many Indian cities currently figure in the list of the world’s hottest cities.

Earlier this week on April 22, Jharsuguda was the hottest in the country at 44.6 degree Celsius. As per the current temperatures, a major part of the country is in the grip of heatwave and some regions have been recording mercury-level in the range of 44 deg C to 45 deg C.

However, some respite is in the offing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong nor’wester rain activity this week. The shift in the weather pattern is expected to bring a much-needed relief to the citizens.

IMD officials said the nor’wester rain activity is expected to be at its peak between Tuesday and Thursday. They attributed the anticipated thundershowers to a surge in the flow of southerly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

The regional met office said there will be no large change in maximum day temperature during next two days and then the mercury level is likely to fall by 2 deg C to 4 deg C over the state.