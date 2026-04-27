Orissa HC upholds removal of bank officer for absence without authorisation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by a former bank officer challenging her removal from service for unauthorised absence, affirming the decision of a Single Judge.

The division bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Chittaranjan Dash delivered a strongly-worded judgement on the importance of discipline in public service and adherence to transfer orders.

The appellant, a junior manager of a nationalised bank appointed in 2011, had been transferred from Bhubaneswar to Godhra in June 2019 but failed to comply with the order. She remained absent for an extended period, prompting disciplinary proceedings that culminated in her removal from service on January 27, 2022. Her challenge to the disciplinary action was rejected by a Single Judge of the High Court in September 11, 2024.

Before the division bench, the appellant argued that she could not relocate due to the responsibility of caring for her aged and ailing parents. She also alleged that the inquiry was conducted hastily, violating principles of natural justice, and contended that removal was a disproportionate punishment.