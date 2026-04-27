Protest erupts after demolition of Damodar Rout statue at Siali beach

JAGATSINGHPUR: Supporters of former minister Damodar Rout on Sunday staged demonstration demanding strict action against forest officials involved in demolition of the late leader’s statue at Siali beach.

The protest follows widespread resentment over demolition of Rout’s statue, installed by the Siali Balijatra Committee, ahead of its scheduled unveiling on Sunday.

Sources said preparations, including inscription work and distribution of invitation cards, had already been completed for inauguration of the statue. But on April 24, the Forest department reportedly demolished the structure, citing that it had been constructed on forest land without prior permission.

In protest, supporters assembled at the site with Rout’s photograph, performed rituals, and staged dharna. Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, BJP’s district president Pratap Mishra and local residents participated in the protest.

Condemning the demolition and demanding strict action against the Rajnagar DFO, MP Tarai said the issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.