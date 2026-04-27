Tension in Rourkela’s Jhirpani after dispute over alleged beef sale, police deployed

ROURKELA: Tension flared up at Jhirpani here over alleged sale of beef, leading to deployment of two platoons of police force in the area on Sunday.

Police said one Sonu Badaik (30) lodged a complaint alleging that he and his friends had gone to Jhirpani to take bath in Koel river when they found beef being sold in a house. The complainant said he purchased some beef and reached Jhirpani police station.

Acting on his complaint, police accompanied Badaik to the spot for inquiry. However, a woman reportedly engaged in selling beef along with her family members attacked them with sharp weapons.

Following the attack, two platoons of police force were deployed in the area. Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani reached Jhirpani police station to take stock of the situation.

Deputy SP MR Pradhan said the situation is under control. Two cases were registered on basis of complaints filed by the opposite parties. A case under various sections of BNS and section 7 of Prevention of Cow Slaughtering Act was registered on the complaint of Badaik. Another case was registered against Badaik and others basing on the complaint by the accused woman.