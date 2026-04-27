Two teachers engaged in Census work die of 'heatstroke' in 2 days in Odisha

Two school teachers engaged in Census work died within two days in separate incidents in Odisha, allegedly due to sunstroke, officials said on Monday, reported PTI.

The deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, where temperatures have been hovering above 37 degrees Celsius. This is the third such incident linked to Census duty in the state.

In Mayurbhanj, Rajkapur Hembram, a teacher at Baidyanath High School under Betnoti block, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baripada. According to his nephew Laxmikant Hembram, he was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness upon returning from door-to-door Census enumeration.

Headmistress Mamata Das said, “Rajkapur Hembram complained of discomfort after returning from census work. He was admitted to the hospital and died. He was assigned three villages for census enumeration.”

Family members alleged that Hembram had earlier informed colleagues about pressure from authorities to continue Census duties despite being unwell.