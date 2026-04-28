Around 25% stray dogs in capital city are now vaccinated, says BMC

BHUBANESWAR: Around 25 per cent stray dogs in the state capital have been vaccinated in the last nearly one month, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body, as part of the World Veterinary Day recently organised a special mass dog vaccination drive in different parts of the city during which it sensitised households to vaccinate their dogs and support the smooth vaccination of stray dogs in their localities. The drive is part of the nationwide drive to eliminate dog-mediated rabies from the country by 2030.

As per the census carried out in the city between September 18 and 25 last year, the capital city is home to about 47,126 stray dogs, accounting for around 3.62 pc of the 13 lakh people in the state capital. Of them, 11,624 stray dogs, accounting for nearly 25 pc, have now been vaccinated under the mass dog vaccination (MDV) drive in the city from March 30 this year.