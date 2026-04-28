Baby sold for Rs 1.90 lakh rescued from Odisha's Bargarh after eight months

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration has rescued the baby boy who was reportedly sold by his mother for Rs 1.90 lakh soon after his birth at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) eight months back.
The eight-month old baby was found to be living with a couple in Bargarh district. After his rescue, he has been sheltered at the specialised adoption agency in Bargarh under the Woman and Child Development department.
District child protection officer (DCPO) of Sundargarh Sribanta Jena said during investigation, it was found that the baby was living with a couple in Bargarh. The issue was taken up with the DCPO and Child Welfare Committee of Bargarh following which the boy was rescued. Necessary procedures are being followed to bring the baby to Sundargarh, he said.
Jena informed that after the baby’s birth at RGH on August 30 last year, three brokers lured the mother to sell her newborn. They coordinated with the Bargarh couple who was desperately seeking a child.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the baby was sold for Rs 1.90 lakh and the amount was paid by the couple in different phases. He said, “It is yet to be ascertained how much money the baby’s mother received as the brokers had kept the bulk of the amount.”
The DCPO further said the Bargarh couple did not have a child despite being married for 16 years. In their desperation for a child, they ignored the legal route of adoption. The couple sold their jewellery and other valuables to pay the amount to the brokers.
“The middlemen involved have been identified and strict action would be taken against them. Efforts are also underway to trace the baby’s biological mother,” he added.
Sources said the baby’s mother, a resident of Koida, was a widow as her husband had died in 2022. When she became pregnant allegedly through an illicit relationship, her family members turned hostile towards her. After giving birth at RGH, she and her baby went missing.