Couple among five killed in separate road crashes in Odisha

BARIPADA: Five persons including a couple were killed in separate road accidents in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia on Monday.

In the first mishap, a couple died and five persons suffered grievous injuries after a motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV on NH-220 at Baunshal under Karanjia police limits. The deceased were identified as 41-year-old Shankar Nayak and his wife Kabita Nayak (35) of Pantho village.

Sources said the couple was returning from Karanjia sub-divisional hospital on their motorcycle when they rammed their two-wheeler into a Mahindra Scorpio coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the crash was so severe that both of them were killed instantly.

Meanwhile, five persons travelling in the SUV sustained critical injuries in the mishap. On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital. Their condition is reported to be serious. Police said the bodies were seized for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Similarly, three persons were killed after a car rammed into a passenger bus on Karanjia-Thakurmunda road near Kadadiha reserve forest. The deceased are Nilamani Sahu (45) of Chandikhole besides Mobu Bal (42) and Pradeep Balsamanta (42), of Dharmasala in Jajpur district.

Sources said the bus was en route to Thakurmunda from Karanjia. Near a forest bend, a car on way to Karanjia from Jajpur crashed into the bus at high speed.

Nilamani and Mobu, who were inside the car, died on the spot. Pradeep suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Karanjia hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Keonjhar. However, he succumbed on way.

Following the mishap, tension flared up at the accident spot. However, police reached the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.