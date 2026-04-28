Justice Choudhury panel submits 2nd Lingaraj report with 16 points of action

In addition, the report has suggested renovation works within the temple premises, including repairs to the sanctum sanctorum and the temple kitchen (Roshasala) along with improved lighting arrangements. It has stressed better management of the temple hundi (donation box) and speedy resolution of temple land disputes.

After receiving the report, Harichandan said the report will be thoroughly examined. He assured that the state government will take appropriate decisions to ensure better management of rituals and improved facilities for servitors, Nijoga (temple functionaries) and devotees.

In May last year, the state government had constituted the committee in the wake of frequent disruptions in rituals of Lord Lingaraj due to disputes among servitor groups. In January 2025, Lord Lingaraj remained hungry for over 24 hours after a dispute erupted between the Mahasuara and Badu servitors over conduct of ‘Ghruta Kamala Lagi’ ritual on Makar Sankranti.

The state government felt the need of a coded provision for the shrine in the absence of a dedicated Act like Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. The Lingaraj temple is governed by the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951. Like all other temples under the Endowments, it has a trust board to manage the day-to-day affairs.