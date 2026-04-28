No record of babies born to destitutes in SCB, RDC orders probe

Sahu, in a petition on April 6, urged the state chief secretary, Health secretary, secretary of Women and Child Development department, principal secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, RDC and collector Cuttack to investigate the matter.

Sahu stated that he sought details regarding the whereabouts of these newborns but failed to receive a satisfactory response from the hospital authorities.

Generally, pregnant women, who are destitute or suffering from mental illness, are rescued and admitted to the hospital by social organisations or individual social activists for child birth. The standard protocol mandates that after delivery, the newborns be handed over to the childcare institutions through coordination between the child welfare committee (CWC) and district child protection officer (DCPO).

However, SCB MCH management claimed it had handed over the babies to those who brought the women for medical treatment. It could not furnish their subsequent records or custody details.

“Authorities of SCB MCH bypassing the mandatory legal procedures handed over the newborn babies to those who brought the women for medical treatment. Their subsequent records or custody details could not be traced, raising serious questions about where the babies were sent and to whom they were handed over,” stated Sahu in his petition.

Alleging that the babies might have been sold, he urged the authorities concerned to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter and take exemplary action against all those found to be negligent.