Sans enforcement, Goli Soda sale rampant in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: ‘Goli Soda’, a summer favourite among people looking for a cheap refreshing drink to beat the heat, sure provides the instant relief it promises but the health hazards attached to it, more so for the lack of mandatory quality certification, is a matter of concern.

Available in different flavours like lemon, ginger, orange and strawberry, etc., Goli Soda costs just Rs 10 per bottle which is why it has become a preferred drink for those looking for some cooling relief in this scorching heat. Its sale is rampant mostly in the rural areas for its delicious flavours and affordable price point.

However, these chilled concoctions are often locally manufactured by unknown companies and do not display any quality certification as has been mandated by the government for all soft drinks. These loopholes pose risk of adulteration and substandard quality, increasing the chances of health hazards.

As per government guidelines, soft drink bottles should carry the mandatory certification mark of the Bureau of Indian Standard. A licence is also mandatory for all units manufacturing and selling the soft drinks.