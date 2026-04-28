‘Sunstroke’ tally touches eight as three more die, heat drives wildlife out of forest

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha reeled under blistering hot conditions, three more persons, including two teachers, have died of sunstroke, taking the unofficial death toll to eight in the state.

The latest deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts where the temperature has been hovering in the range of 37 degree Celsius to 43 deg C.

In Mayurbhanj, a 50-year-old teacher, identified as Rajkapur Hembram, died after returning from Census work on Sunday. Hembram was posted as an assistant teacher in Kakharua Baidyanath Government High School in Purinda village.

He had visited Khamari village and complained of uneasiness after returning home. His family rushed him to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. However, he succumbed during treatment.

In Sundargarh, Gabriel Munda, a daily wage worker, died on Sunday afternoon at Fakirmunda village under Koida block. He was engaged in tube-well digging work when he fell sick.

A day earlier, another teacher, 34-year-old Anurag Ekka, died during treatment at Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH). His family members alleged he died due to sunstroke.

Sources in the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said that the eight deaths are being investigated. “Only after joint inquiry reports are received can the reasons be confirmed,” sources added.