‘Sunstroke’ tally touches eight as three more die, heat drives wildlife out of forest

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha reeled under blistering hot conditions, three more persons, including two teachers, have died of sunstroke, taking the unofficial death toll to eight in the state.
The latest deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts where the temperature has been hovering in the range of 37 degree Celsius to 43 deg C.
In Mayurbhanj, a 50-year-old teacher, identified as Rajkapur Hembram, died after returning from Census work on Sunday. Hembram was posted as an assistant teacher in Kakharua Baidyanath Government High School in Purinda village.
He had visited Khamari village and complained of uneasiness after returning home. His family rushed him to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. However, he succumbed during treatment.
In Sundargarh, Gabriel Munda, a daily wage worker, died on Sunday afternoon at Fakirmunda village under Koida block. He was engaged in tube-well digging work when he fell sick.
A day earlier, another teacher, 34-year-old Anurag Ekka, died during treatment at Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH). His family members alleged he died due to sunstroke.
Sources in the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said that the eight deaths are being investigated. “Only after joint inquiry reports are received can the reasons be confirmed,” sources added.
The alleged sunstroke deaths came amidst an intense heat spell across Odisha. On Monday, 14 places in the state recorded 40 deg C or more. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 44.7 deg Celsius.
In fact, the excruciating conditions seem to be driving wildlife out of forest areas in search of water. In Angul district, a bison came out of Tileipathara reserve forest in search of water on Sunday night and reached Manjor canal where it got trapped and died. The incident was reported in Madhapur range of Athmallik division.
Forest officials learnt about the incident in the morning and informed the local fire department to rescue the animal. The rapid response team was also intimated. However, before the teams reached the spot, the animal had died in the water.
With the sweltering conditions persisting, the peak energy demand has surged across the state. According to sources in Tata Power, power demand in the TPCODL region touched 2,281 MW on April 24, marking a 3 per cent increase over the peak requirement in April last year.
The central region under TPCODL comprises Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur and parts of Jajpur district. Bhubaneswar too recorded a peak demand of 647 MW on April 24, surpassing last year’s April peak by 7 pc.