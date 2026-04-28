Teacher among two dead as heat hits hard in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: As an intense heat wave swept across the state, two persons, including a teacher, allegedly died of sunstroke in Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours.

A labourer, identified as Gabriel Munda (57), collapsed at Fakir Munda village near Bimlargarh and died on his way to Lahunipada community health centre on Sunday afternoon. Police said Munda collapsed while being engaged in tube-well digging. His family alleged Munda died after suffering from sunstroke. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

In the other incident, Anurag Ekka, a 34-year-old teacher, died of heart attack during treatment at the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night. His family members attributed Ekka’s death to sunstroke.

Headmaster of Jarda UP School, Gangadhar Meher said Ekka was in the school till 2 pm to attend an official meeting on Friday when he fainted and collapsed. The school urgently informed his family members who took him home where his condition further deteriorated. Ekka was taken to the medical college where he died during treatment on Saturday night.

This was Ekka’s second sunstroke attack as he had collapsed on April 18 at Jarda village while engaged in census work. After treatment, he partially recovered but rejoined work.