Vedanta’s mobile health units reach over 50K people in Odisha's Sundargarh, Jharsuguda districts

BHUBANESWAR : Vedanta Aluminum has provided critical healthcare services to over 50,000 residents of 18 remote villages in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts through its flagship mobile health unit (MHU) initiative.

In the last three years, the company has conducted more than 3,000 free health camps, providing free medical consultations and medicines, and conducting malaria and seasonal disease screenings.

It also conducted over 1,000 health awareness sessions on critical topics such as anaemia, breastfeeding, menstrual hygiene, deworming, tobacco cessation, heatstroke prevention, malaria control and lifestyle-related diseases.

The MHU initiative has also reached over 4,000 children, supporting early medical intervention, nutritional screening and improved health outcomes during critical developmental years, officials said.

“With regular screenings and follow-ups, we are able to detect cases of hypertension and diabetes early, manage seasonal illnesses effectively and reduce complications.

Consistent access to basic medical care at the doorstep is making a visible difference to overall health in these communities,” said Dr Indraprakash Prajapati of the MHU.